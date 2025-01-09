Lalan Prasad of JD(U) files nomination for Bihar MLC bypoll

Patna, Jan 9 Lalan Prasad, the NDA candidate and a senior leader of the Janata Dal (United), filed his nomination for the Bihar Legislative Council by-election on Thursday. The nomination was submitted at the Bihar Vidhan Mandal in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and prominent leaders of the alliance, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

State BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal was also present on the occasion.

The by-election was necessitated by the cancellation of the membership of former RJD MLC Sunil Singh, a close associate of the Lalu Prasad Yadav family. The seat, now vacant, has been allocated to the JD(U) under the NDA alliance.

Hailing from Sheikhpura district, Lalan Prasad has been an active member of the JD(U) since its inception. Known for his longstanding association with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Prasad has been involved in politics since his student days and has been a key figure in the party’s grassroots mobilization efforts.

Belonging to the extremely backward caste, Lalan Prasad's candidacy aligns with the JD(U)’s commitment to inclusive representation and strengthening support among backward communities, the party said.

Prasad’s political journey includes serving three terms as a Zila Parishad member, where he earned a reputation as a dedicated and grassroots-oriented leader. His loyalty to the party, with a clean image, has made him a trusted figure within the JD(U) and the broader NDA alliance.

On Wednesday, the NDA unanimously announced Lalan Prasad as its candidate for the by-election. The announcement was made by BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal during a joint press conference at the JD(U) office.

Lalan Prasad’s nomination is seen as a strategic move to bolster the NDA’s influence in Bihar, with a focus on consolidating support among backward communities. His extensive political experience and strong grassroots connections make him a formidable candidate for the Bihar Legislative Council.

