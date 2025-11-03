Lalan Singh alleges conspiracy behind murder of Jan Suraaj worker in Mokama

Mokama (Bihar), Nov 3 Union Minister and senior Janata Dal-United leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh has alleged a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the murder of Jan Suraaj worker Dular Chand Yadav and asserted that his arrested party candidate Anant Kumar Singh will win the Mokama seat with a "huge majority".

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Lalan Singh said: "Anant Kumar Singh will win in Mokama, and he will win with a huge majority."

He termed the incident "orchestrated and pre-planned", claiming that this entire incident involving Anant Singh is part of a conspiracy; it did not happen on its own. "Sometimes incidents happen spontaneously, but this one was clearly engineered. Several videos show that the event was deliberately planned," Lalan Singh told IANS.

He said that police investigations are underway and the "truth will come out soon".

Calling upon JD-U workers to stay united, Lalan Singh said: "We must keep our morale high and respond strongly to this conspiracy. Those who have hatched it will get their answer when you stand together, press the ‘arrow’ button, vote for Anant Babu, and strengthen Nitish Kumar’s hands."

Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav was shot dead during clashes between rival groups while campaigning for the Assembly elections in Mokama on October 30. The incident triggered political outrage, with leaders across parties condemning the violence.

Mokama has long been known for its “bahubali” (strongman) politics, dominated by leaders like Anant Kumar Singh and former MP Surajbhan Singh. The constituency is once again at the centre of Bihar’s political spotlight following the murder incident, which may heavily influence voting dynamics.

JD-U has fielded Anant Kumar Singh, while RJD has nominated Veena Devi, wife of ex-MP Surajbhan Singh from Mokama. Both belong to the influential Bhumihar community, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash of legacy and muscle power in one of Bihar’s most volatile yet crucial seats.

Mokama will go to the polls in the first phase on November 6.

Targeting RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Lalan Singh said: "His entire family -- father, mother, brother, sister -- are all involved in corruption. He grew up in the lap of corruption. How can he be projected as the youth face of Bihar? He is a product of corruption. All the wealth Lalu Yadav earned -- who benefited from it?"

He also mocked the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to Begusarai, where he was seen fishing in a pond.

"He came to Bihar, went into a pond and started catching fish. This is all drama -- a photo opportunity," Lalan Singh told IANS.

