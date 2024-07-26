Lalan Singh claims JD(U)-BJP alliance is 'Fevicol' strong, warns Congress of 'snake bite at 99'

New Delhi, July 26 Union Minister Lalan Singh on Friday criticised the Opposition for its attacks on the budgetary allocations for Bihar, asserting that any attempts to create discord would be futile due to the strong ‘Fevicol’ bond between the JD(U) and the BJP.

Singh, a JD(U) MP from Munger, also used a Ludo analogy to suggest that the Congress would face a setback, likening their situation to a snake in the game that would cause them to drop from 99 to zero.

"Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are integral parts of India. The true motive behind the protests is that the opposition parties are struggling to accept Narendra Modi's third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Their disdain for PM Modi is evident as they keep focusing on him rather than addressing the Budget during the discussions," Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"Their true issue is their inability to accept the NDA's electoral victory and their refusal to face reality. However, there's no alternative when the people of the country have delivered a verdict in favour of PM Modi. Efforts to sow discord will be futile, as the alliance between the JD(U) and the BJP is as strong and inseparable as Fevicol," he added.

Singh also said that the JD(U) left the INDIA bloc because its members were constantly plotting to pit one party against another, much like a 'Gidh' (vulture) pushing for pie.

“We were with them in Bihar but these people fought like Gidh to snatch their share of power… That is why the JD(U) came out of the INDIA bloc,” Singh said.

"Just like in Ludo, being on 99 is precarious. As you've seen, landing on 99 can lead to a snake bite, causing a player to drop back to 0. The Congress needs to acknowledge the reality of not receiving the mandate; otherwise, the next election might see them bitten by the snake again," he added.

The statements prompted sharp reactions from Congress MPs Jai Prakash and Deepender Hooda, but Jagdmbika Pal, who was presiding over the session, rejected their point of order.

Singh then referenced the speech of Sirsa MP Kumari Selja to counter Prakash’s claim that Haryana has been neglected in the Budget.

"I listened to Selja ji’s entire speech. It was entirely focused on Haryana. This Budget concerns the entire country, not just Haryana," he said.

Singh also criticised Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee for his strong critique of the Modi government delivered in the Parliament.

"Abhishek Banerjee claimed in the House that this Budget isn't for the people. However, he has turned a blind eye to the situation in Bengal, where women have been attacked and tortured. He should address these issues first, but he remains silent.

"One Congress leader here said that no district monitoring committee meetings were held in his constituency over the past five years due to Trinamool's atrocities. Why are these matters being ignored," asked the JD(U) MP, referring to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s complaint against Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor