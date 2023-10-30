Lalan Singh has abused his power: Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Oct 30 A day after JD-U President Lalan Singh criticised the Central government for alleged misuse of power, the BJP State President Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday said that the person who is making such an allegation has highly misused the power of the state government in Bihar.

He said that all the officers of Bihar government are miffed with Lalan Singh.

“Nitish Kumar government is accused of misusing power in Bihar. A leader (Lalan Singh) who talks about this issue is actually responsible for misusing the power in Bihar. All officers of Bihar government are miffed with him,” Choudhary said.

“Nitish Kumar is not Lalu Prasad Yadav, though the latter has some votes in Bihar but NItish Kumar has nothing. If he has guts, then he should conduct an election under the President rule, even his deposit will be seized,” Choudhary said.

He said that the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has no popularity in Bihar to win election from any of the constituencies. "How can he win election from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh?” he asked.

While reacting on 20th Foundation Day of JD-U, Samrat Choudhary said that JD-U is not a political party but a "University of Lies".

“JD-U President does not know what Nitish Kumar is doing. He is a leader who believes in the Patlimar politics. JD-U has only one leader and people of Bihar are carrying his burden. Nitish Kumar should retire from politics but he is giving pain to the people of Bihar,” Choudhary said.

