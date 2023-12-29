Lalan Singh resigns as JD-U chief

Patna, Dec 29 Ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024, Janata Dal (United) national president Lalan Singh resigned from the top party post in New Delhi on Friday.

Lalan Singh claimed that he would be busy in the election campaign in his home constituency and hence offered his resignation as party's national president. He took the decision in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the two-day meeting held in New Delhi.

While addressing the meeting, Lalan Singh said: “As I am busy in the Lok Sabha election in my own constituency, I am giving the resignation from the post of national president of the party. I also proposed the name of CM Nitish Kumar as a national president of the party.”

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the finance minister of Bihar government and JD-U leader said: “Lalan Singh has given the resignation and it was accepted by the party.”

During the meeting, it was also proposed that Nitish Kumar will have all the authority to take decisions on alliance, seat-sharing formula in the alliance, selection of candidates, etc. All the power of JD-U was also given in the hand of Nitish Kumar as well.

