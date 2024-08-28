Lalan Singh slams Mamata over deteriorating law & order in Bengal

Patna, Aug 28 Union Minister and senior JD(U) leader Lalan Singh on Wednesday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state in the wake of the recent rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

“There is no rule of law in West Bengal. There is complete anarchy in the state. We are surprised that the Chief Minister of West Bengal is a woman, and yet when protests take place against crimes against women, she orders lathi charge, uses water cannons, and tear gas shells,” Singh said while speaking to mediapersons at the Patna airport on Wednesday.

Lalan Singh also expressed his astonishment at Banerjee's actions, saying, “Shockingly, Mamata Banerjee came to power on the basis of similar protests against the then Communist government in West Bengal. The actions that were previously carried out by the Left Front are now being repeated by Mamata Banerjee in the state."

Reacting to the 'silence' of majority of the Congress leaders on the R.G. Kar rape and murder incident, Lalan Singh said, “The Congress leaders are silent on this issue. Even when we proposed caste-based census during the meetings of the INDIA bloc in Bengaluru and Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi remained silent. Congress leaders are willing to compromise on anything in order to come to power.”

Lalan Singh also expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying, “The NDA is united and will become even stronger in the future.”

The West Bengal government has been facing flak ever since the incident of rape and murder of the junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital came to light on August 9.

That incident shocked the nation with people from all sections criticising the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee.

