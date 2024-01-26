Lalu has asked Nitish to clear his stand over INDIA alliance: Manoj Jha

Patna, Jan 26 RJD MP Manoj Jha on Friday said that RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has asked the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to clear his stand over INDIA alliance.

He said that in the last one week there have been several news stories on social and mainstream media which are creating confusion about Nitish Kumar’s stand on INDIA alliance.

“As Nitish Kumar is Bihar’s Chief Minister, he is the right person to resolve the confusion. It will be in the interest of common people of Bihar to get this confusion resolved,” Jha said.

Reportedly, Nitish Kumar is in constant touch with the BJP and speculation is rife that he may dump the RJD and other alliance partners again in coming days.

