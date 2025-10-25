'Lalu indulging in jumlabaaji to mislead people': Bihar BJP on RJD leader's claim about special Chhath trains

Patna, Oct 25 After RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav attacked the NDA government over alleged mismanagement of train services during the Chhath festival, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal hit back, accusing the former chief minister of spreading misinformation.

"The trains running for Bihar are on the official record, and no one can dispute it. Lalu Prasad Yadav doesn't even know who is operating his X (formerly Twitter) account. He has always indulged in Jumlabaji to mislead people, and now those managing his social media are doing the same," Jaiswal said.

"They should at least refrain from spreading rumours during the Chhath festival," he said.

Reacting to an RJD poster projecting Tejashwi Yadav as a Nayak (hero), Jaiswal said, "The NDA is an army of five Pandavas, while they are the Kauravas. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav conducted a Yatra in Bihar against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and later stole the title of Jan Nayak from Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur. That's an insult to Bihar."

"Jan Nayak can only refer to Karpoori Thakur and no one else. Now RJD has dropped Jan and calls Tejashwi just Nayak, but as the election progresses, he will turn into a Khalnayak," Jaiswal added.

Earlier in the day, Lalu launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the NDA government, accusing them of misleading the public over the operation of special trains for the festival.

Lalu wrote on X, "The uncrowned king of lies and the master of empty promises boasted that out of 13,198 trains in the country, 12,000 trains would be run for Bihar during Chhath. This also turned out to be a blatant lie. Even during Chhath, they cannot properly run trains for Biharis who have suffered from migration for 20 years under the NDA government."

The RJD chief further slammed the NDA for neglecting Bihar's development, saying, "My fellow Biharis are forced to travel in trains in inhumane conditions. How shameful is this? Due to the wrong policies of the double-engine government, more than 4 crore people from Bihar migrate every year for work."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor