Lalu, Nitish will together meet Sonia in Delhi, says Tejashwi

Patna, Sep 12 Bihar's deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that CM Nitish Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad will together go to Delhi to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

"Sonia Gandhi is currently outside the country. As soon as she returns to New Delhi, the two leaders will meet her in a bid to unite the opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha election," Tejashwi said.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar went to the national capital to meet the opposition leaders but as Sonia Gandhi was not there, he was unable to meet her. However, Nitish Kumar met with Rahul Gandhi at that time.

Tejashwi was in Delhi for the last two days and he returned to Patna Monday morning.

Reacting on the 10 lakh job promise, he said that those who are questioning it should know that the work has already begun and the notifications of different departments will be issued soon. Still, "if anyone has a problem, I would only say to him 'Thora intejar ka maja lijiye (wait a little more)'."

When asked about the tainted leaders and ministers, Tejashwi said, "The opposition should read the affidavits of our leaders and compare them with that of the leaders of their own parties. Then, they will know who is more tainted."

