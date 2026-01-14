Lalu Prasad attends 'dahi-chura' feast at Tej Pratap's residence

Patna, Jan 14 RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday attended the 'dahi-chura' (flattened rice and curd) feast on Makar Sankranti organised by his elder son and Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav in Patna, a move seen as a strong signal of family unity amid recent political speculation.

Lalu not only participated in the traditional feast but also encouraged and blessed Tej Pratap for a bright political future.

The RJD leader told the media that he was not angry with his son and advised him to keep in touch with the family.

When asked about speculation surrounding Tej Pratap potentially joining the BJP, Lalu said that his son would always have his blessings, without directly responding to the political question.

A day earlier, Tej Pratap personally visited his mother Rabri Devi's residence to invite her, his father, and younger brother Tejashwi Yadav for the Makar Sankranti celebration.

Accepting the invitation, Lalu was among the first senior leaders to arrive at Tej Pratap's residence on Wednesday.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was also present at the event. Lalu Prasad and the Governor were seen sharing a warm exchange.

Tej Pratap's maternal uncles, Prabhu Nath Yadav and Sadhu Yadav, and JD(U) MLA Chetan Anand attended the feast.

Several leaders from different political parties were present, giving the event a broader political significance.

Notably, Tej Pratap had extended invitations to several senior BJP leaders.

On Tuesday, he himself attended a 'dahi-chura' feast hosted by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, further fueling political speculation.

Political observers believe that Tej Pratap may be preparing for a significant political move, and the large-scale organisation of the event is being seen as an effort to strengthen his independent political standing.

However, the leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Tejashwi, was not seen at the venue.

Reacting to the event, Tej Pratap said, "I got the blessings of my father."

When asked about Tejashwi, the former MP said, "He is my younger brother, and he woke up late, so he may come late."

The two brothers had met a day earlier in a visibly cordial atmosphere, during which Tej Pratap was seen holding his niece, a moment that was widely interpreted as a sign of reconciliation within the family.

