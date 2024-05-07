Lalu Prasad bats for Muslim reservation, Samrat Choudhary hits back

Patna May 7 With the third phase of Lok Sabha elections underway on Tuesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that people from the Muslim community should get full reservation.

“The BJP leaders are provoking the people by talking about 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar. They are simply scared of losing the elections and that is why they are trying to instigate the people. The BJP is trying to destroy reservation and democracy. Muslims in India should get full reservation,” the former Bihar Chief Minister said.

Lalu Prasad's remarks have triggered a political row in Bihar with state BJP President and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary saying special reservations cannot be provided to the people from the Muslim community.

“Today, Lalu Prasad Yadav said that Muslims should get reservations. We oppose his remarks. The BJP will not allow any tinkering with the reservations for the Extremely Backward Classes, Dalits, and others under any circumstances. No matter how hard Lalu Prasad tries, there will be no reservations based on religion,” Choudhary said.

