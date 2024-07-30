Lalu Prasad expresses concern over frequent train accidents

Patna July 30 Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad expressed concern over the recent spate of train accidents in the country, including the tragic incident in Jharkhand's Chakradharpur division, on Tuesday.

In a post on his official X account, he highlighted that seven train accidents had occurred within 13 days, criticising the Union government for not taking basic steps to ensure railway safety.

"Seven train accidents have taken place in 13 days in the country. Regular train accidents are a matter of great concern. The government is not even taking basic steps to ensure safety in trains."

"Indian Railways has become so unsafe that before boarding the trains, passengers pray that this journey should not be their last journey. Railway coaches have become like moving coffins," Lalu Prasad said.

This statement came in the wake of a collision between the Howrah-Mumbai Mail (12810) and a goods train at Barabamboo railway station in Jharkhand on Tuesday morning, which resulted in the deaths of two passengers and injuries to more than 20 others.

The collision caused around 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail to derail at 3:45 a.m., with the injured being promptly rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

In addition to the recent collision in Jharkhand, the Indian railway system has experienced several other alarming incidents.

On Monday, the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express train split into two parts in Bihar's Samastipur district.

Earlier, on July 19, the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, resulting in the loss of four lives.

--IANS

