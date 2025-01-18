Lalu Prasad is preparing to sell party tickets: Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Jan 18 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday claimed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is preparing to sell party tickets ahead of the Assembly elections.

"Lalu Prasad, how is the preparation for selling 243 seats for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections of 2025? How many buyers have you got to buy tickets? Please also tell this to the people of Bihar. You have come out of jail for health benefits, it would have been better if you had paid attention to staying healthy," the Deputy Chief Minister wrote on X.

The sharp attack against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav comes amidst RJD's ongoing National Executive Committee meeting. RJD’s meeting is focused on strategising for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, convened the crucial meeting of the party's National Executive Committee on Saturday at Hotel Maurya in Patna.

Lalu Prasad, as the party's national president, is expected to deliver his "guru mantra" to RJD leaders and workers, providing guidance on how to approach the upcoming electoral battle at the meeting.

Lalu Prasad, despite his age and health challenges, remains a formidable figure in Indian politics. His participation in this high-level meeting signals his intent to play an active role in shaping RJD's electoral strategy.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD-U suffered a major jolt when senior JD-U leader and former minister Mangani Lal Mandal joined RJD.

Tejashwi Yadav inducted Mandal into the party in presence of senior leaders like former minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui and party MP Manoj Jha.

Mandal, who was JD-U national vice president, belongs to EBC category and his joining is expected to help RJD make inroads into the EBC votes in the assembly election.

He had joined JD-U in 2019 during the Lok Sabha election. It is being speculated that Mandal will be appointed state RJD president as the incumbent Jagdanand Singh is unwilling to continue on the post due to his advanced age.

