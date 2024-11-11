Lalu Prasad Yadav criticises PM Modi on last day of Bihar bypolls

Patna, Nov 11 Lalu Prasad Yadav, despite his ongoing health issues, made a public appearance in Belaganj, Gaya district, to campaign for RJD candidate Vishwanath Singh in the upcoming by-election and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the last days of Bihar bypolls.

The campaign for the by-poll of all four seats of Bihar Assembly concluded on Monday and voting will take place on November 13.

Vishwanath, the son of newly elected MP Surendra Prasad Yadav, is contesting the seat vacated by his father.

Lalu Yadav actively sought votes on Vishwanath’s behalf, while focusing on criticising the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“We will uproot the BJP leadership and send PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar across seven seas,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor also intensified his campaign in Belaganj, Gaya district, targeting the core vote bank of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by fielding a Muslim candidate.

Recognizing this challenge, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav personally campaigned in Belaganj to counter Kishor's strategy and rally support for RJD candidate Vishwanath Singh.

In his speeches, Lalu Prasad Yadav emphasised unity and made indirect appeals to the Muslim community, urging them to remain with the RJD without explicitly mentioning them by name.

His stage prominently featured Muslim leaders, sending a clear signal of the party's commitment to maintaining the M-Y alliance. The RJD has also dispatched key Muslim figures from the party to Belaganj, including former MP Shahabuddin’s wife, Hina Shahab, and son, Osama Shahab, who was recently re-inducted into the party.

Osama has been engaging directly with Muslim voters, urging them to support RJD and preserve the alliance.

