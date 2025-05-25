Lalu Prasad Yadav expels son Tej Pratap from RJD for six years for ‘immoral behaviour’

Patna, May 25 The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday expelled his son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years over his “immoral and irresponsible behaviour" and for ‘not upholding the family’s values and traditions’.

The decision came a day after Tej Pratap shared a video on his Facebook page, where he declared that he had been in a relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav for the past 12 years.

His revelation on ‘love affair’ with a woman even during the tenure of his marriage with Aishwarya in 2018, triggered a flurry of political reactions, with many parties taking potshots at the RJD chief.

Lalu Yadav announced the decision to expel Tej Pratap with a post on X, "Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I removed him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family.”

He further wrote, “Tej Pratap has been expelled for six years. All those who will have relations with him should make their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of propriety in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life,” Lalu said further in X post.

Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap’s brother and former Bihar Deputy CM, also confirmed snapping ties with him.

“I have no relation with Tej Pratap now. RJD President Lala Yadav has made a decision and also put it in the public domain. Whatever he does in personal life, it remains his personal decision. He doesn’t take advice or permission from anyone regarding his personal life,” he said.

