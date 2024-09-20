Lalu Prasad Yadav will land in jail soon in IRCTC case: BJP

Patna, Sep 20 The BJP on Friday claimed that the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will land up in jail soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs approved CBI to proceed with the case against him (Lalu Yadav) in the IRCTC land-for-job case.

“Lalu Prasad and his family will face the consequences of their corrupt practises. The approval from the Home Ministry makes it inevitable that Lalu will land in jail soon. His misuse of political power will be remembered as a dark chapter in the country's history,” said Nikhil Anand, the national general secretary of BJP's OBC wing.

Anand further accused Lalu Prasad of sheltering corruption and exploiting the rights of Dalits and backward classes for personal gain.

He argued that Lalu Prasad has become a synonym for political corruption.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family will be completely removed from Indian politics in coming days,” Anand said.

Meanwhile, JD-U spokesperson Arvind Nishad expressed support for the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to allow the CBI to proceed with the investigation into RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the IRCTC land-for-job case.

Nishad reiterated longstanding accusations that Lalu Prasad Yadav, during his tenure as Railway Minister, engaged in corrupt practices by giving jobs in exchange for land.

“The ED had already presented substantial evidence in the case, and now with the Home Ministry’s approval, the CBI is clear to take legal action,” Nishad said.

He welcomed the Home Ministry's decision, emphasising that it aligns with claims made by JD-U for a long time.

He stated, “We welcome it,” adding that this marks an important step towards holding Lalu Prasad accountable for his alleged actions.

Recently, the ED summoned Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, as well as other family members, in relation to the case.

The CBI's approval represents a "double blow" to the Yadav family, intensifying the legal and political pressures they now face.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor