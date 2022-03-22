Lalu Prasad’s health condition worsens, to be shifted to AIIMS New Delhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad’s health condition has deteriorated and he will be shifted to AIIMS New Delhi for better treatment, officials said on Tuesday. A medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here referred him to AIIMS New Delhi. The former Bihar chief minister is most likely to be shifted to the hospital in the national capital on Tuesday itself, they said.

Dr Vidyapati, who heads the seven-member team of doctors formed by RIMS to treat Prasad, told PTI, “The medical board has recommended that Prasad be referred to AIIMS New Delhi as his condition has deteriorated. We have forwarded the recommendation to the jail superintendent. ”Prasad was sentenced by a special CBI court to five years imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh on February 21 after being convicted in the embezzlement of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury in the fodder scam. The court had convicted Prasad on February 15 and pronounced the quantum of the sentence after virtually hearing the arguments. After being convicted in the Doranda treasury embezzlement case, the fifth one against him in the multi-crore rupees fodder scam, the former Bihar chief minister was lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail and then shifted to RIMS after his health condition deteriorated. He was also admitted to AIIMS, Delhi in January last year.