Lalu slams Amit Shah, says 'he has no knowledge of country's history'

Patna, Dec 7 A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah blamed the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s "wrong policies" on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), RJD chief Lalu Prasad said that Shah does not know anything about the history of the country.

“Amit Shah does not have any knowledge about it. He is unnecessarily blaming our first prime minister,” Yadav said while interacting with media persons in Patna on Thursday.

“Terrorists attacks keep taking place in Kashmir and Amit Shah is responsible for it. Due to the policies of Narendra Modi government, people and security personnel were martyred in Kashmir valley,” Yadav said.

Reacting to the next meeting of the INDIA bloc, Lalu Prasad said that the preparation is currently underway, and will be held on December 17 and 18.

Earlier on Wednesday, Amit Shah during the winter session of Parliament, held former PM Pandit Jawahalal Nehru responsible for the POK issue. Shah said that Jammu and Kashmir suffered due to two “blunders” by Nehru -- announcing a ceasefire and taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations. "If Nehru would have not made those two blunders, POK would have been a part of India," said Shah.

