Lalu Yadav talking about corruption, a joke: JD(U)

New Delhi, Sep 14 JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, on Sunday, launched a sharp attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, calling his anti-corruption claims “a joke”, and also accusing him of hypocrisy over his remarks against the NDA government.

Responding to Lalu Yadav’s social media post in which he alleged that the “double-engine government is soaked in corruption”, Neeraj Kumar told IANS that the former Bihar Chief Minister had no moral ground to speak on the subject.

“Lalu Yadav says he will remove corruption, what a joke! You aren’t even eligible to contest elections. You have been convicted in corruption cases, so focus on your health. Your political health is bound to get worse,” Kumar said in a strongly worded statement.

Lalu Yadav had earlier posted on the social media platform X, accusing the NDA-led Bihar government of fostering widespread corruption. Sharing a video of an anti-corruption raid on education department officials, Lalu claimed that the current administration needed to be removed, saying:

“Double-engine government means corruption upon corruption! This time, we have to change this corrupt system. Therefore, we will change the Chief Minister, we will change the government.”

Neeraj Kumar also addressed the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Manipur, where PM Modi inaugurated development projects and appealed for peace amid ongoing ethnic tensions.

“The Prime Minister went to Manipur, announced development-related projects, and appealed for peace and harmony. Naturally, Manipur is the jewel of our country, and the kind of social unrest that occurred there was a matter of concern for everyone,” Kumar said.

“We hope people will accept the Prime Minister’s message and maintain peace and harmony,” he added.

On the ongoing political controversy surrounding the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, Kumar criticised the opposition for dragging politics into sports.

“Operation Sindoor was a saga of bravery by our Armed Forces. Now they are looking for a political angle even in a cricket match. Have they lost all sense? They’ve started criticising even the game,” he remarked.

