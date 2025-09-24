Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya issues open challenge amid family rift

Patna, Sep 24 As preparations for the Bihar Assembly elections gather pace, internal discord within the Lalu Prasad Yadav family continues to deepen. After Tej Pratap Yadav’s earlier outbursts, Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya has now taken a rebellious stance, using social media to voice her displeasure and issue a bold challenge to her critics.

In a strongly worded post on X, Rohini wrote, “I openly challenge all those with wicked thoughts and those who encourage such people. If anyone can prove that I have ever made any request to anyone for myself or anyone else, and that the claim that I donated my kidney to my respected father is a lie, then I will withdraw from political and public life.”

She further demanded that those spreading misinformation must publicly apologise if their allegations cannot be substantiated.

“If those making accusations cannot prove their lies and propaganda, they should have the courage to publicly apologise to me and every mother, sister, and daughter of the country… and pledge never to spread such false information again,” she added.

In a move that has fuelled speculation about her political future, Rohini has unfollowed all political leaders and family members on social media recently.

She now follows only three accounts -- her husband Shamsher Singh, poet Rahat Indori, and a media publication house -- none of whom are associated with politics.

Sources suggest this could signal her intention to distance herself from politics, with some even speculating that she may resign from the party.

The tension began during the Bihar Adhikar Yatra, when Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, was seen occupying the front seat of a campaign bus --traditionally reserved for top leadership.

Rohini indirectly highlighted the incident by sharing a social media comment about it without adding her own remarks.

Despite the brewing discontent, no action was taken against Sanjay Yadav.

Later, in an attempt to defuse the situation, Rohini shared another post featuring two leaders, writing that the core objective of Lalu Yadav’s campaign for socio-economic justice was to uplift the most deprived sections of society.

While Rohini has unlocked her accounts, her social media actions and cryptic statements suggest increasing estrangement from active politics, adding a new layer of uncertainty to the already fractious RJD leadership ahead of the crucial 2025 elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor