Lalu's daughter Rohini slams ED over raids at Tejashwi's Delhi house

Patna, March 10 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Friday slammed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for conducting raids on her brother Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted raids on more than 15 places including RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's residence in the national capital, in connection with the land for job scam issue.

In a series of tweets, she also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the ED raids.

"You should be ashamed of yourselves for harassing a pregnant woman and children," Acharya tweeted.

Rohini Acharya, who lives in Singapore, donated one of her kidneys to her father, Lalu Prasad.

In an oblique reference to the BJP, she wrote on Twitter: "We will remember such injustice. Everything will be remembered. What are the crimes of those small kids? Why are you torturing them? They were tortured from Friday morning. You will get a proper reply at the right time."

Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar Modi, the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP, said: "Nitish Kumar is saving the Lalu Prasad family... Sharad Yadav and Lalan Singh took initiatives for the investigation of land for the job case in 2008. They had provided all the documents to the CBI. Lalan Singh had given the memorandum to then Manmohan Singh government for the investigation. Now, he is writing a letter to the Centre to stop action."

Reacting to the ED raids on the offices and houses of Abu Dujana, former MLA of RJD, Sushil Modi said: "Abu Dujana is the person who was constructing a mall of Tejashwi Yadav worth Rs 750 crore in Patna."

ED conducted raids on 15 places of Lalu's family and friends including at New Friends Colony house of Tejashwi Yadav, her sister Chanda Yadav, Ragini Yadav, Hema Yadav, Lalu Prasad's close aide Abu Dujana and others on Friday.

