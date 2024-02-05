Lalu's family misused the power: Deputy CM

Patna, Feb 5 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family has misused power when he was Chief Minister and a minister at the Centre.

He said that the Lalu family will be held accountable in the court of law.

“Tejashwi Yadav wanted to become a political player in the state but he has completely failed in his efforts. The family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav misused the power in the state and in Centre. Action will be taken against them through courts,” Sinha said.

He said that the people of Bihar had given the mandate to NDA in the 2020 assembly election but the RJD stole the mandate and came to power from the back door.

“They have defamed and frightened the people of Bihar and because of them a large number of migrations has taken place across the state. Our top priority is to save the state,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that during the 2020 Bihar assembly election, the NDA had promised about 19 lakh jobs in the state.

“The recruitment process was also started during the NDA government. Even the decision of caste based survey was also taken during our tenure,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

