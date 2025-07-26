'Lalu’s love for his son': Shahnawaz Hussain slams RJD chief’s praise for Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi, July 26 A political war of words has erupted in Bihar after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav praised his son, Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state. Lalu Prasad Yadav claimed that Tejashwi singlehandedly made the NDA "sweat" in Bihar. In response, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain stated that Lalu Prasad Yadav is merely speaking "out of love".

Reacting to Lalu’s post, Shahnawaz Hussain dismissed the statement, attributing it to a father’s affection rather than political reality.

“This is just Lalu ji’s love for his son speaking,” Hussain told IANS. “What kind of strong fighter are they talking about? RJD could only win 4 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats. And they will face a similar defeat in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. A father will say anything out of love, even if it's baseless.”

Lalu Prasad Yadav, in a post on social media platform X on Friday, hailed Tejashwi’s qualities, saying, “With their humility, gentleness, decency, sweetness, logic, eloquence, resilience, creativity, skill, sharpness, and focus, Tejashwi alone has made them (NDA) sweat in Bihar.”

He also shared a cartoon where Tejashwi, depicted alone on a weighing scale, outweighs the entire NDA alliance, a symbolic jab at the ruling coalition's performance in the state.

Backing Lalu Yadav’s remarks, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari defended Tejashwi’s leadership, stating, “Tejashwi Yadav ji has raised the voice of the people, from the streets to the Assembly. He has fought for the welfare of Bihar, and the entire country is recognising that. Fourteen crore people of Bihar see their future in Tejashwi Yadav. He is a ray of hope, and that is what Lalu ji has felt and expressed.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav threatened to boycott the Bihar assembly polls if the opposition’s voice on special intensive revision is not heard.

He claimed that the names of several lakh voters would be removed in Bihar, and if this occurred, there would be no point in contesting the elections. Tejashwi Yadav stated that he would discuss this issue with the leaders of opposition parties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor