Land-for-job case: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Lalu Yadav, family

New Delhi, Dec 19 A Delhi court on Friday reserved its order on the question of framing of charges in the alleged land-for-job corruption case involving Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, and other accused.

Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts said that the decision would be pronounced on January 9, 2026, after hearing submissions in the matter relating to alleged irregular appointments to Group ‘D’ posts in the Railways in exchange for the transfer of land parcels.

The court is examining whether charges are to be framed against the accused under Sections 120B, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The case pertains to allegations of “large-scale corruption” between 2004 and 2009, when Lalu Prasad was the Union Railway Minister.

According to the CBI, parcels of land were acquired in the names of Lalu’s family members and a company linked to them, often at rates below market value and largely through cash transactions. In return, railway jobs were allegedly provided across various zones.

The Central agency has named 103 accused in the case, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, ex Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, MP Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav.

However, proceedings against five accused have abated following their deaths.

The Union Home Ministry has already granted sanction to prosecute Lalu Prasad in the case.

Parallelly, both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the alleged money-laundering trail linked to land transfers in Patna.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain Lalu Prasad Yadav’s plea seeking a stay on the trial proceedings after the Delhi High Court declined to halt the case despite multiple charge sheets being filed by the CBI.

