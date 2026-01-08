Land-for-job case: Delhi court to pronounce tomorrow its decision on framing charges against Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi, Jan 8 A Delhi court is set to pronounce on Friday its order on the question of framing of charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members in the alleged land-for-job corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts is scheduled to deliver the decision on whether charges are to be framed against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, along with other accused.

Summons were issued to all the accused, including members of the Lalu family, during the last hearing, and they are expected to appear in court on Friday.

Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts reserved his order on December 19 on whether charges should be framed against the accused under Sections 120B, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in the alleged land-for-job corruption case.

The case pertains to allegations of “large-scale corruption” between 2004 and 2009, when Lalu Prasad was the Union Railway Minister.

According to the CBI, parcels of land were acquired in the names of Lalu’s family members and a company linked to them, often at rates below market value and largely through cash transactions. In return, railway jobs were allegedly provided across various zones.

The Central agency has named 103 accused in the case, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, ex Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, MP Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav.

However, proceedings against five accused have abated following their deaths. The Union Home Ministry has already granted sanction to prosecute Lalu Prasad in the case.

Parallelly, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the alleged money-laundering trail linked to land transfers in Patna.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the CBI on a plea filed by Tejashwi Yadav, challenging a trial court order that directed the framing of criminal charges against him and his family members in the alleged IRCTC hotel scam case.

In his petition, Tejashwi Yadav has assailed the order passed by the Rouse Avenue Court, which found sufficient grounds to proceed against him and other accused for offences relating to corruption, criminal conspiracy and cheating in connection with the IRCTC scam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor