Land-for-Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, and Others

On Wednesday, a Delhi court summoned former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav—former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar—and other people in the land-for-job money laundering case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne has ordered the accused to appear in court on October 7.

The judge passed the order after taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against the accused. The judge issued the order after reviewing a supplementary charge sheet against the accused. The final report, submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 6, was based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED said.

