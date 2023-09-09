Land grab case: Patna HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Lalu’s kin Subhash Yadav

Patna Sep 9 Patna High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Lalu Prasad's younger brother-in-law and former RJD MP Subhash Yadav in a land grab case.

The single bench of Justice Anshuman said that if the applicant surrenders within the next six weeks, the trial court may consider it, adding that the high court will not give anticipatory bail against the charges he is facing.

On June 5, an FIR was registered at the Bihta police station against seven persons, including Subhash Yadav, his son Randhir Yadav, wife Renu Devi, Pankaj Singh Yadav, Arjun rai, Arun Kumar Munsi alias Mukhiya and Arun Kumar Singh on charges of land grab and other relevant sections of IPC.

A written complaint in this regard was filed by a local resident of Bihta named Bhim Verma who alleged that a seven kattha plot was forcibly grabbed by Subhash Yadav.

Bhim Verma had also gone to the Janta Darbar of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking justice.

Nitish Kumar had directed Patna DM Chandrashekher Singh and SSP Rajiv MIshra to investigate the matter and take action as soon as possible.

Following the direction of the Chief Minister, the two officials investigated the matter and found the allegation of the complainant to be true.

Accordingly, an FIR was registered against Subhash Yadav and six others at the Bihta police station.

The plot had a market price Rs 96 lakh. As per the complaint, Subhash Yadav had given Rs 96 lakh to Bhim’s mother Meena Devi in early 2021. However, on February 27, 2021, Subhasha Yadav and his men came to the house of Meena Devi and allegedly held her and her son hostage. They allegedly threatened Bhim Verma to return Rs 60 lakh or face the consequences.

After the filing of the FIR, Subhash Yadav went to the sub-divisional court in Danapur seeking anticipatory bail, but his application was rejected. He then moved the Patna High Court and filed an anticipatory bail plea, which was also rejected on Friday.

