‘Land of knowledge’: Rahul Gandhi can benefit from Bihar if he remains humble, says Giriraj Singh

Patna, Jan 9 Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said that Bihar is land of knowledge and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi can benefit from this land if remains humble during his Bharat Nyay Yatra which will pass through the state.

“I am saying right from the beginning that this is not a Bharat Nyay Yatra but it is a Gyan (knowledge) yatra of Rahul Gandhi. Bihar is a land of knowledge. Rahul Gandhi can benefit from this land if he remains humble and polite,” Giriraj Singh told media persons.

Congress has scheduled the Bharat Nyay Yatra Yatra from January 14 which will be led by Rahul Gandhi and starts from turmoil-hit Manipur.

Reacting on the delay in seat sharing in INDIA bloc, Giriraj Singh said that alliance has always been an alliance of “selfish” parties.

“There is a conflict among the INDI alliance. SP in Uttar Pradesh, JD-U in Bihar, TMC in West Bengal, AAP in Delhi and Punjab are against the Congress. Congress will not get more than 10 per cent seats in Lok Sabha election from these states,” he said.

He also slammed RJD and JD-U leaders for criticising Pran Pratistha of Ram Lala in Ayodhya temple.

“Pran Pratistha is a kind of Yagya under Hindu religious tradition and hence distributions of Akshat are taking place across the country. Still, the highly knowledgeable persons of RJD and JD-U are making statements against it. Abusing Hindu is easier as we have liberal religion. Can they abuse Muslim community,” Singh asked.

