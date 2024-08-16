Land pattas to be given to schools and temples: Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 16 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that the state government will give priority to give land pattas to schools and temples, and the third version of "Mission Basundhara" programme will be launched on October 2.

Speaking at a function here, the Chief Minister said, "This initiative will give land rights to the religious and educational institutes giving them stability and security. Under "Mission Basundhara" initiative, land pattas will be given to schools and temples."

According to CM Sarma, there are many Namghars across the state which have completed 50-100 years; however, they do not have any land pattas. The new government initiative aims to provide them legal rights over the land, he added.

He said that "Mission Basundhara" will end conflicts between owners of the same land due to complexities in maintaining the land boundaries.

"The name of the owner of a land will be written on the map after the government converts the data written by circle officers. This will ease in selling and buying land by people and a No Objection Certificate will not be required," CM Sarma added.

He also mentioned that the new mission will ensure the land rights of indigenous communities of the state.

The Chief Minister said, "Under Mission Basundhara 3.0, revenue villages will be created for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. This will be a unique feature for accomodating people belonging to these communities."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor