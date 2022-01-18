Landlord gifts lingerie items to 42-year-old tenant, demands sexual favours

A man gifted his 42-year-old tenant lingerie items on her birthday and demanded that she go out with him and also wear the stuff he had gifted her and show the same to him. The shocking incident took place in Srinagar, South Bengaluru. The woman is a school teacher and has been living in rental house belonging to Padmanabha for the last 12 years. After the incident the woman lodged a complaint against her landlord, Padmanabha in Hanumanthnagar police station.

The woman said that on her birthday, her landlord gave her a gift which she thought was a normal gift. But later when she opened it, she was shocked to find innerwear instead. Her landlord had allegedly started demanding sexual favours over phone. When the woman resisted, the accused directed her to vacate the house. “On the night of January 11, he jumped the main gate and locked my house from the outside,” she alleged.

On January 12, the woman filed a complaint at Hanumanthnagar police station. Based on a complaint police filed the case under IPC sections 441 (criminal trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 354A(1)(ii) for demanding or requesting sexual favours.

Padmanabha has claimed innocence and alleged the teacher had filed a false case against him as he had asked her to vacate the house. The investigation also revealed that the landlord had locked the teacher in her house on January 11, when she was sleeping inside.If allegations are proved, we will take action against the suspect, said a police officer.