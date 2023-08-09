Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, closed for traffic

Jammu, Aug 9 The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for vehicular traffic due to a landslide at Ramban, officials said on Wednesday.

"Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due major landslide at T2 Marog Ramban. People are advised not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from TCUs," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The traffic police said that the clearance work was in progress.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

Pilgrims undertaking Amarnath Yatra also move through this road.

