Landslide in Assam's Dima Hasao hits traffic movement on NH-54E

Several vehicles got stuck on National Highway 54E near Kelolo village in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Friday following a massive landslide in the area. A heavy traffic jam was seen on the National Highway and several vehicles were stuck in the mud. A massive landslide was reported in the hill district following incessant rains in the past few days. Several parts of the road have been damaged due to the landslide.

Following the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao district Nazreen Ahmed along with Assistant Commissioner Iboun Teron rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation and strictly ordered the highway authority to clear the debris as soon as possible. "Similar situation happened last year also during the rainy season. NHAI told me that, they had terminated the earlier maintenance contract and float a new contract. I ask NHAI and the company to keep men and machineries at vulnerable points. I will see the situation that things are going in right direction and we will not take it lightly," DC of Dima Hasao district Nazreen Ahmed said. Meanwhile, NHAI and district administration are in work to clear the debris and clear the road.

( With inputs from ANI )

