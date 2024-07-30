Landslide in Kerala: 7 Dead, Hundreds Feared Trapped After Landslides in Wayanad

At least 7 died, and many were feared trapped after massive landslides struck Meppadi, Mundakkai Town and Chooral Malain in Kerala on Tuesday, July 30. According to the reports, the first landslide took place near Chooral Mala School at around 4 am on Tuesday. The school, functioning as a camp and nearby houses and shops were flooded with water and mud.

At least five were killed in landslides and 400 families have been stranded in the region following the collapse of the bridge in Chooral Mala Town. Many people have been injured, and several vehicles have been washed away.

Landslide in Kerala

Landslide occurs in Wayanad following heavy rainfall. Health Department - National Health Mission has opened a control room and issued helpline numbers 9656938689 and 8086010833 for emergency assistance. Two Air Force helicopters Mi-17 and an ALH will depart from Sulur at 7.30 am. Rescue operations will be coordinated.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed that all government agencies have joined the search and rescue operations in the wake of massive landslides that struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Wayanad district, leaving hundreds feared to be trapped.

According to the Wayanad district officials, a one-year-old child of a Nepali family living in Thondernad village died in a landslide.

Pinarayi Vijayan in a statement issued by CMO office said the rescue operations will be coordinated, and state ministers will reach the hilly district to lead the rescue activities. He added that in the wake of the landslides and other rain-related disasters in Wayanad district, the Health Department -- National Health Mission -- has opened a control room.

The statement said that those in need of emergency assistance can contact authorities through these two numbers—9656938689 and 8086010833. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has said that Fire and NDRF teams have been deployed to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad.