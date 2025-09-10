Landslide in Poonch’s Mendhar Destroys Residential Structures; Minister Javed Ahmed Rana Inspects Area (Watch Video)

Massive landslide in Mendhar 's Kalaban village of Poonch has left to major destruction behind. According to reports more than 25 residential structures were completely damaged and 10 to 12 structures were destroyed due to the landslide. Following the natural disaster J-K Minister Javed Ahmed Rana inspected the landslide-affected areas of Mendhar in Poonch and directed the local administration to provide relief support to the affected families in this incident.

While talking to media on Tuesday, Minister stated that "The landslide has impacted many houses...Close to 25 houses have been totally damaged by the landslide... Additionally, around 15-20 houses have developed cracks...The whole area has become unsafe...More than half of the village has been impacted...We have conveyed the instructions to the local administration for providing relief material to the affected people...The government is standing with the people during this tough time.

#WATCH | Poonch | J&K Minister Javed Ahmed Rana inspects the landslide-affected area of Mendhar, Poonch. (09.09) pic.twitter.com/DBnLYVfbT6 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inspected restoration efforts on National Highway 44 (NH-44) in Udhampur's Thard village on Tuesday, following an eight-day closure due to landslides caused by recent heavy rainfall. He met with affected families to assess their needs. Previously, in Jammu's Bantalab area, Kheri village residents reported landslide damage to 15-20 homes from continuous rains, which created unstable conditions and forced evacuations to temporary shelters. Locals have been advised to relocate to safer areas due to the ongoing risk of further landslides.