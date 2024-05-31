Landslide in Uttarakhand: One Dead, 8 Injured After Vehicles Buried Under Falling Boulders on Gangotri Highway in Uttarkashi (Watch Video)

At least one was killed, and eight others were injured after a landslide led to the falling of boulders on the Gangotri Highway in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Friday, May 31.

After the incident, Police, SDRF, and NDRF teams reached the accident site and rushed to rescue people injured. According to the Uttarakhand Police, vehicular movement has been stopped for safety and security reasons until further order.

Visuals From the Spot

गंगोत्री राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर डबरानी के पास पहाड़ी से पत्थर गिरने व कुछ लोगों के दबे होने की सूचना पर पुलिस, SDRF, NDRF की टीमें मौके पर मौजूद हैं, रेक्स्यू कार्य जारी है।



सुरक्षा के दृष्टिगत वाहनों को रोका गया है। मार्ग पूर्णतः सुरक्षित होने के उपरांत वाहनों को छोड़ा जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/o5qniQ0xHf — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) May 31, 2024

Uttarakhand Police on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "On receiving information about a stone falling from a hill near Dabrani on Gangotri National Highway and some people being buried under it, Police, SDRF, NDRF teams are present on the spot, rescue work is underway. Vehicles have been stopped for security reasons. Vehicles will be released after the route is completely safe."

According to the information received, one dead and eight injured have been rescued so far. The injured have been sent to Harshil for treatment.

About 500 vehicles are stranded between Gangotri and Harshil. The work of removing boulders from the route is ongoing. Vehicles will be released only after the route is completely safe.