Landslide on Route to Vaishno Devi Shrine Kills 5, Injures 14 Amid Heavy Rain in Jammu & Kashmir (VIDEO)

Vaishno Devi Landslide News: At least five people were killed and 14 injured after a landslide struck the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. According to the reports, the landslide occurred around 3 pm near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, about halfway on the 12-kilometre trek to the shrine. Rescue operations are underway. The pilgrimage was suspended soon after the incident.

A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with required manpower and machinery.



According to the reports, the Himkoti route had already been closed in the morning. The yatra on the old track was also stopped at 1.30 pm due to the downpour.

Relentless rainfall since Monday night has caused havoc in many parts of Jammu. Almost all water bodies are flowing above the danger mark. At least four people have been killed in separate incidents in Gandoh, Thathri and Bhaderwah. Officials reportedly said 18 houses were damaged.

Bad situation all across Jammu. pic.twitter.com/9NH27cHNCz — Manu Khajuria (@KhajuriaManu) August 26, 2025

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the situation serious. He said he would fly to Jammu from Srinagar to monitor the situation. "The situation is many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I’ll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the mean time instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs to cover emergency restoration work and other exigences," CM wrote on X.

The situation is many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I’ll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the mean time instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs to… https://t.co/vOfGXAEb8e — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 26, 2025

Traffic on the Jammu–Srinagar and Kishtwar–Doda national highways has been suspended. Dozens of hilly roads have been blocked or damaged by landslides and flash floods.

(With inputs from agencies)