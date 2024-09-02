Landslide on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Route: Three Dead, Several Feared Trapped (Watch Video)

A tragic landslide in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in the deaths of at least three pilgrims, with many feared trapped. The incident occurred on Monday, September 2, along the new route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has launched rescue and relief operations.

This landslide struck near Panchi, approximately three kilometers from Bhawan, around 2:35 PM, damaging part of an overhead iron structure, according to officials.

Landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi track in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.



One dead, another injured.

The administration closed the road

After the landslide incident on the Yatra route, the administration has appealed to the devotees to be careful. After the accident, the administration has closed traffic and the officials have been instructed to remove the debris from the road immediately.

Roof collapsed due to landslide

The video of this incident has come to light, in which it is seen that a pile of soil has fallen on the Vaishno Devi Marg. The crack fell on the roof on the road. Due to this, the roof has also suffered a lot of damage. The road is seen to be closed in the video.

Lakhs of people come to see Vaishno Devi

Lakhs of devotees from India and abroad visit Vaishno Devi every year. In 2023, 93.50 lakh devotees visited Vaishno Devi. There is a Vaishno Devi temple in Trikut Dongara in Reasi district of Jammu. Among the 108 Shaktipeeths. It is one of the most visited shrines by devotees. There is a huge crowd of devotees here during festivals like Navratri.