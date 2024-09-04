Landslides kill 6, wash away large portion of NH-29 in Nagaland

Kohima, Sep 4 At least six persons, including a woman, were killed as landslides damaged many houses besides washing away a large portion of the vital National Highway-29 in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district, officials said on Wednesday.

Disaster management officials said that six persons were killed when their houses collapsed due to landslides triggered by heavy rain in Pherima village late on Tuesday night.

According to the officials, the landslides also washed away a large portion of NH-29 at Pherima and Pagala Pahar, snapping road links between the state's commercial hub Dimapur and capital Kohima.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said in a post on X, “Convened a meeting and took stock of the disaster situation on NH-29, which resulted in six casualties. I urge citizens to heed to official advisories. The government is providing emergency services and ex-gratia. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.”

In another post, the Chief Minister said, “I'm deeply concerned by large scale destruction on NH-29 caused by incessant rainfall. Authorities are on the site assessing the situation and helping those affected. The state government will continue to pursue with the Government of India and the NHIDCL (National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) for immediate measures to restore normalcy at the earliest.”

Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang said, “I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of six precious souls that were lost in the unfortunate natural calamity. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace and may the Almighty give strength and solace to the bereaved families.”

An official statement said that a massive mudslide at Pherima, along with landslides in Tseipama, Piphema, Pagala Pahar, and New Chumoukedima resulted in the complete blockage of NH-29.

The affected section of the road has been washed away, making it impassable for all vehicular traffic between Kohima and Dimapur.

In light of the road conditions, the police have also advised against using the alternate Pimla-Mhainamtsi route for travel between Kohima and Dimapur, as it is also affected by mudslides and landslides.

For those willing to travel, the Niuland-Kohima route via Zhadima remains open for light motor vehicles only.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor