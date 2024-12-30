Large cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 30 The Assam Rifles in two successful operations in Manipur's Chandel district recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including Chinese and US-made rifles, officials said on Monday.

A Defence spokesman said that the para-military troops during two separate operations at Thingphai, TS Laijang and Changpol Khengjoi villages in Chandel district during the past 24 hours recovered the huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The security personnel also recovered a concealed hideout of the armed groups at TS Laijang village.

The arms and ammunition recovered included a US-made M16 rifle, one Type 81 Chinese Assault Rifle along with three magazines, one AK-56 Rifle, an M16 rifle magazine, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), two high-powered assault rifles, Motorola communication sets with chargers, 5.56 mm ammunition rounds, locally made Lathod guns, Pompi and Lathod bombs.

The Assam Rifles also arrested two individuals from the Khengjoi sub-division.

Both operations demonstrate the Assam Rifles' proactive approach to ensuring safety and security in the region, the spokesman said.

The seized arms, explosives, and apprehended individuals have been handed over to the local police stations for further investigation and necessary legal action, he added.

Another defence spokesman said that in a series of successful joint operations during the past few days, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles in coordination with Manipur Police and other Central forces, recovered nine weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores from both hill and valley regions of Imphal East, Tengnoupal, Yangiangpokpi and Churachandpur districts.

The recovered arms and ammunition include a light machine gun, a 12 bore single barrel gun, a pistol, two tube launchers, a factory-made .303 Rifle, IEDs, grenades, explosives, ammunition and other war-like stores, two double barrel and one single bore rifle from two vehicles.

The operation also led to the identification and busting of three hideouts in the Churachandpur district on heights overlooking the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2).

The hideouts are suspected to be used by armed groups.

The area is being extensively patrolled and the structure was destroyed to deter potential armed attackers' activity.

