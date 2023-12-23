Large haul of psychotropic tablets seized in Delhi, two held

New Delhi, Dec 23 The Delhi Police's Special Cell has busted an interstate drug syndicate with the arrest of two men and seized 3,40,490 tablets of psychotropic medicine, Tramadol, valued at Rs 2 crore, an official said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Yogesh Tulsani, 27, a resident of Shalimar Bagh and Arvind Kumar Sharma, 45, a resident of Gokal Puri.

The official said that the recovered contraband was meant to be supplied in Amritsar for consumption.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Ingit Pratap Singh, said that on Wednesday, specific information was received that a large consignment of drugs prohibited under the NDPS Act had been stored and stocked at the house of Yogesh Tulsani in Shalimar Bagh and these could be removed or shipped to unknown persons at any point in time.

"A raid was conducted in Shalimar Bagh, from where a big consignment of seven cartons kept in an auto-rickshaw was recovered at the instance of Tulsani, who was apprehended at the spot. From the recovered cartoons, multiple small boxes of two different companies containing Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets were recovered," he said.

Batch details of all the boxes were either erased with some chemical or scratched badly so that no one could read the same, despite efforts. As such, a total of 2,18,990 tablets of Tramadol were recovered from the seven cartons.

In the meantime, another accused, Sharma, came to the spot in another auto-rickshaw containing five cartons to deliver to Tulsani.

"The said cartoons were also found to have multiple small boxes of Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets. Batch details of all the boxes were also erased with chemicals or scratched. As such, a total of 1,21,500 tablets of Tramadol were recovered from the aforementioned five cartons," the DCP said.

On interrogation, Sharma disclosed that he has been involved in the procurement and supply of contraband drugs for the last five to six years on a demand-supply basis. “He has his own auto-rickshaw, through which he procures or collects contraband from different persons and supplies the same to their given addresses for good profit. For the last six months, he has been in contact with some people from eastern Uttar Pradesh, and they were continuously supplying cartons containing contraband to him, and he was further supplying the same at some of their given addresses, including the address of Tulsani in Shalimar Bagh," the DCP added.

