Large part of world looking forward to India for solutions: PM Modi

Emphasizing the country's rising stature in the global arena, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said a large part of the world is looking forward to India for solutions to problems.

Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "A large part of the world is looking forward to India for the solution of problems. This is made possible because in the last 8 years we have trusted the wisdom of the common Indian. We encouraged the people as intelligent participants in growth."

Hev said India has worked on different dimensions in the last eight years. The increased public participation during this period has given impetus to the development and empowered the poor.

Refering to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, PM Modi said, "the programme gave the opportunity to the poor to live with dignity. Facilities like pucca houses, electricity, gas, water, and free treatment increased the dignity of the poor and promoted ease of life. The scheme of free ration during the COVID period freed more than 80 crore countrymen from the fear of hunger."

Highlighting the policy reforms made by the Centre, Prime Minister said that the 21st century India is moving ahead with the approach of people-centric governance leaving behind the government-centric approach.

He said, "The country has borne the brunt of government-centric governance in the past. But today 21st century India is moving ahead with the approach of people-centric governance. There was a time when policies and decisions in the country were government-centric. It means that after a scheme started, it was the responsibility of the people to reach the government to avail benefits. In such an arrangement, the responsibility of the government and administration used to decrease."

Prime Minister said the reforms in the last eight years were made keeping the youth on priority so that they can achieve their potential.

"Now, our youth can easily open the company they want. They can make and run their enterprises easily, they can run them easily. Therefore by reducing more than 30,000 compliances, abolishing more than 1,500 laws, decriminalizing several provisions of the Companies Act, we have ensured that Indian companies not only grow but also achieve new heights," stated PM Modi.

Refering to GST and reforms in tax regime, PM said, "Along with reforms, we are focusing on simplification. The simplification of GST has now replaced the web of many taxes at the centre and the state level. The country is also seeing the result of this simplification. Now it has become normal for GST collection to cross Rs 1 lakh crore every month."

"Half of the country's population was deprived of the formal system and country's development. We included them in mission Mode. Such a great work of financial inclusion has been done nowhere in the world in such a short span of time," he added.

PM Modi launched the national portal for credit-linked government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal today.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Jan Samarth Portal is a one-stop digital portal linking government credit schemes. It is a first of its kind platform which directly connects beneficiaries to lenders. The main purpose of the portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. The portal ensures end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes.

Prime Minister also inaugurated a Digital Exhibition which traces the journey of the two Ministries over the past eight years. Prime Minister also released special series of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins. These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to visually impaired persons.

The programme has been organised simultaneously at 75 locations across the country and each location was connected through virtual mode with the main venue.

( With inputs from ANI )

