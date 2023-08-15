Largest democracy of the world now leading country in terms of population: PM Modi

On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

After hoisting the national flag PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi. PM Modi said that the largest democracy of the world and now also the leading country in terms of population. Such a large country, 140 crore members of my family are celebrating Independence Day today.

I pay my tributes to all the brave hearts who gave their contribution in the India's freedom struggle, PM Modi said in his address on the 77th Independence Day.

Around 1,800 people from various walks of life have been invited to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort today. These special guests include over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme & Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in the construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen.