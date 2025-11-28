Last day of MCD bypoll campaign: Delhi CM holds roadshows, aims for BJP's 12-0 sweep

New Delhi, Nov 28 On the last day of campaigning for by-elections in 12 MCD wards, Delhi Chief Minister held roadshows on several seats to woo voters, claiming that the electors’ affection for the BJP would ensure it wins in all 12 constituencies.

Talking to reporters, CM Gupta said it is the love and affection of the voters for the BJP and not any promise or assurance that will take the party over the victory line on counting day on December 3.

“In Delhi, the trust, blessings, cooperation and support of the people for the BJP can be seen at every square and crossing… in everyone’s affectionate and warm gestures,” she said, ahead of voting on Sunday.

“Our candidates are receiving such overwhelming blessings on all 12 seats that the results will be visible when voting takes place on November 30 and when the results come on December 3,” she said.

The wards and colonies where CM Gupta took out roadshows included Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk and Shalimar Bagh.

During her interactions with voters, the Chief Minister urged them to further strengthen the journey of development started by her government.

“With your cooperation, we will be able to work with double the strength towards making Shalimar Bagh an ideal, safe, and developed area. With the support and blessings of all of you, the BJP's resounding victory in 12 wards of Delhi is certain," she said.

As many as 53 candidates are in the fray for the 12 seats for which the MCD by-elections will be held. The BJP held nine out of the 12 vacant wards where the by-election is scheduled.

The by-elections have assumed significance for CM Gupta and the BJP as these are the first political contests in the city since the party returned to power after 27 years in the Assembly elections in February.

Experts suggest that the by-election results on the 12 MCD wards would be seen as a referendum on the Rekha Gupta government’s nine-month performance and a reflection of the prevailing political sentiment in the city.

The by-elections were necessitated after councillors from these seats were elected to Parliament and the Delhi Assembly in the past 12 months.

Eleven councillors, including CM Gupta, were elected as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The Dwarka-B ward has been vacant since last year after the BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected as a Member of Parliament from West Delhi.

The vacant wards include Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri (SC), Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar.

These wards fall under key Assembly constituencies such as Mundka, Wazirpur, Matiala, Najafgarh, Rajender Nagar, Deoli, and Patparganj.

