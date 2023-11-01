Last Diwali to worry about inflation, INDIA govt to change policies in 2024: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 1 The Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the skyrocketing prices during the festival season, saying "this is the last Diwali when people have to face such inflation as INDIA government will immediately change the policies that are increasing inflation and benefiting the Prime Minister's friend".

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The festivals that bring happiness are also increasing the worries of the people in the Modi government. Because the prices of every essential thing are skyrocketing."

He said that onion prices have increased by more than 90 per cent and are close to Rs 100 per kg. The price of arhar dal has increased by 40 per cent in a year to Rs 152.

"But now this is the last Diwali, when people are facing problems like this due to inflation. The public is fed up with this government and is ready for change in 2024. The INDIA government will immediately change the policies that are increasing inflation and benefiting the Prime Minister's friend and will provide relief to the common people," Ramesh said.

The Congress has been critical of the government over inflation.

The prices.of onion have been skyrocketing since Navratri and are being sold at Rs 80 to 90 per kg in several parts of the country.

At least 28 parties have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc to take on the BJP government at the Centre.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor