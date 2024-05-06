Last rites of martyred IAF soldier performed in MP's Chhindwara

Bhopal, May 6 The last rites of Indian Air Force (IAF) soldier Corporal Vicky Pahade, who was martyred in a terror attack in J&K's Poonch district on May 4, were performed at his village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Monday.

The IAF and the state police paid floral tributes to Pahade in the presence of his family members and villagers, who gathered to pay homage to the martyred soldier.

Pahade's five-year-old son Hardik Pahade lit the pyre amid slogans of 'Hindustan Zindabad and 'Vicky Pahade Amar Rahe'.

The mortal remains of the slain soldier were brought to Chhindwara in a special IAF aircraft.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who earlier went to Pahade's home, has announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore for the martyr's family.

Pahade's sister Geeta Pahade, who is a sub-inspector with the state police, said, "I am proud of my brother. I came to know about his demise on Saturday night. I want justice for my brother.”

Pahade was killed while four other IAF soldiers were injured after terrorists opened fire on a convoy of the Air Force in Poonch on May 4.

Pahade, who lost his father at a young age, took care of his family after joining the Air Force in 2011.

He had left home just 15 days back after his sister’s wedding to rejoin the troop.

Pahade is survived by his five-year-old son, wife, mother, and three sisters.

