Last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav be held on Tuesday

The last rites of late Samajwadi Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held on Tuesday at 3pm as per a TOI report.

The mortal remains of SP founder Mulayam will be flown from Delhi to Lucknow where it will be kept at the party office. It will then be flown to Saifai for the last rites. Mulayam Singh had been critical for days and had been on life-saving drugs at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He was to turn 83 in six weeks.