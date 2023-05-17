Latest visuals of under-construction Ram Mandir's sanctum sanctorum emerge from Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 17 : As the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is underway in full swing, the latest visuals of the sanctum sanctorum emerged on Wednesday.

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai on Wednesday shared the picture of the wall of the sanctum sanctorum of the under-construction temple and described it as "supernatural".

"The wall of the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Wonderful, supernatural...the temple taking a grand form," Rai tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier General Secretary said, there will be a total of 12 doors in the Ram temple. These doors will be made of teak wood. Its work is expected to be completed by December 2023. At the same time by 2024, one can expect to see Ram Lalla in public in the temple.

According to the temple statement, the main entrance of the temple will be 'Singh Dwar'. Granite stones are being used in the temple area of 2.77 acres. There will be 392 pillars in the Ram temple. A total of 12 gates will be constructed. There will be 160 pillars in the sanctum sanctorum and 132 pillars on the first floor.

The temple will have teak wooden gates. There will be no effect of earthquakes on the temple. There is no use of bars in the temple, work is being done to connect stones with copper leaves. 5 temples will be built within the temple walls, and a Panchdev temple will be constructed. Also, Surya Dev Temple and Vishnu Devta Temple are being built. On the first floor, the lion gate will be constructed at the front entrance, and the dance pavilion, the colour pavilion and the esoteric pavilion will be constructed in front of it, according to the temple statement, it stated.

The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.

Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the Ram Temple will be opened for devotees by January 1, next year.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla.

