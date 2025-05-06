Lathicharge on Teacher Recruitment Examination candidates sparks outrage in Bihar

Patna, May 6 The lathicharge by Patna Police on protesting candidates of the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-3) outside the Chief Minister's residence has triggered strong political reactions across Bihar, with Opposition leaders attacking the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government for its alleged anti-student stance.

Reacting sharply, Mukesh Sahani, chief of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), condemned the government’s actions, stating that "harassment and atrocities on students have become a habit of the Nitish Kumar government."

“The youth were peacefully presenting their demands in a democratic manner, yet the government, through Patna Police, responded with lathis. This cannot be justified in any democracy,” Sahani said.

He further accused the government of shielding criminals and corrupt officials, while suppressing the legitimate voices of students and unemployed youth.

“This government protects criminals but treats students and job-seekers as enemies when they demand their rights. It is in power because of these youths, yet resorts to lathi-tantra (rule of the stick) to cover up its failures,” he added.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also condemned the incident, posting a video of the police action on social media platform X.

In his post, he launched a scathing attack on the NDA government. “The Nitish-BJP government's main hobby is to brutally beat and harass the youth for raising their demands democratically. This incompetent regime protects criminals and corrupt individuals but doesn’t think twice before using force against students and unemployed youth,” Tejashwi wrote.

He further said that the time has come for the people of Bihar to unite and overthrow the “incompetent NDA government”, which has been in power for two decades.

The police resorted to a lathicharge on Tuesday after TRE-3 candidates tried to breach the restricted zone near the CM's residence, demanding the release of supplementary results of the recruitment exam.

A female protester fainted during the scuffle, adding to the outrage.

Despite repeated protests over the past four months and verbal assurances by the Education Minister, candidates say no concrete steps have been taken, compelling them to escalate their protest.

