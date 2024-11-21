Latur beneficiaries get affordable houses under PMAY, thanks Modi govt

Mumbai, Nov 21 The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has brought a marked change in the lives of people in the Latur town of Maharashtra.

Many city dwellers, who earlier lived in slums or kuccha houses have now moved into pucca ones while those with dilapidated structures have now got houses equipped with all basic amenities.

Many locals reaping the benefits of the scheme have thanked the Modi government for extending them the favour. Some of them are also beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) under which they are getting monetary assistance directly into their bank accounts.

A PM-KISAN beneficiary told IANS that he works as a labourer and has seen his life changed for the better with monetary assistance from the Centre.

“Prime Minister brought this scheme for the farmers, we like it very much. He has done good work in the past 10 years. He is bringing many good schemes for the benefit of the poor,” he said.

A female beneficiary of PM Awas Yojana said: “I got the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Earlier, there was a lot of trouble in my life. There was no home and it was very difficult to live here. There was a lot of trouble during rainy days. Our life took a 360-degree turn after we became PMAY beneficiaries,” she said.

“We came to know about this scheme from the local people. This scheme is very important for us because if it had not happened then perhaps we would not have had this house. PM Modi is a very good Prime Minister, he has given many schemes for the poor. He has done very good work in 10 years,” she added.

She further said that if the country has to progress fast, it can be done only under the leadership of PM Modi.

“Before the Modi govt, there was no such scheme, which could benefit us. We thank the Prime Minister for bringing new schemes for us,” she said.

