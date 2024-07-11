Law and order in Chhattisgarh has collapsed: Deepak Baij

New Delhi, July 11 The President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, Deepak Baij, strongly criticised the government over rising crimes in the state and Jagdalpur area in particular.

Baij said that ten such incidents of lawlessness were happening every day across Chhattisgarh, and the BJP government has no control over them.

"Jagdalpur, which serves as the divisional headquarters and district headquarters, is witnessing incidents like knife attacks during the day. This is the third major incident in five days.

“Criminals entered a home at night, tied three people and attacked them with weapons, and hacked them. Two of them died, and one is admitted to the hospital in a critical condition," he said.

"Criminals are entering people's homes fearlessly; there cannot be a bigger misfortune for Chhattisgarh than this," he added.

"The people of Bastar and Jagdalpur are enraged by such incidents. The entire law and order situation in Chhattisgarh has collapsed. I don't know what kind of good governance the government keeps mentioning. I want to ask whether this is good governance or jungle raj. The government should answer this," he said.

Reacting to the statement given by PM Narendra Modi about providing gas cylinders for Rs 500 and ‘Modi's guarantee’, Deepak Baij said that Modi's guarantee was not just about fulfilling one promise.

"Three lakh youth are yet to be given jobs and employment as promised. I am asking when he will fulfill that guarantee. Apart from this, he has made many announcements, out of which he has fulfilled only two to three promises, which he is calling Modi's guarantee," he said.

He further stated that whatever promises and announcements PM Modi made during the Assembly elections, he should fulfill them first and then talk about Modi's guarantee.

“Modi's guarantee has completely failed,” he added.

He claimed, "On one side, they increase electricity tariff, on the other hand they give a gas cylinder for Rs 500. If you want to learn how to give from one side and loot with the whole hand, then learn from the BJP."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor